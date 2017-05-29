Samsung Galaxy C10’s dual-camera setup revealed in renders

Samsung Galaxy C10, the first smartphone by the company to sport a dual-camera setup has once again made into headlines with an interesting feature.

A new render and video have appeared online which shows the device in 360-degree revealing some unannounced features of the handset. Apart from the dual-camera module, it also speaks about the design of the device. The Galaxy C10 leaked in this video looks similar to its predecessor, Galaxy C9 Pro. This renders and video are created by @OnLeaks and pricebaba.com.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

New renders The newly surfaced render shows a dual-camera setup on the back which is aligned vertically along with a dual-LED flash located on the right. It also displays the front portion of the device where you can see a selfie camera on the top and then the physical home button at the bottom which even doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. Also Read: Best Samsung smartphones under Rs 6,000 in India Other information revealed This renders also speak about the design of the phone. According to it, the phone is made up of metal body with the antenna lines on top and bottom. We can also see a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The device is said to come with a display of 5.5-inch having a dimension of 152.5 x 74.8 x 7.68mm. Comparison with Galaxy C9 Pro As mentioned above, the design of the phone looks similar to the Galaxy C9 Pro. With a power button on the right and the volume buttons on the left, it has another button below it which may be dedicated for Bixby functionality. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) first impression video leaked Previous rumors As per the leaks and rumors released earlier, the Galaxy C10 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 660 chipset. The other key information of the device are not yet known, but recently the phone has been leaked in Rose Gold color variant making everyone to expect the device is some more color options. Availability The previously launched Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was made available for Rs. 36,900 in India where it is also offered for a lesser price in the online store with a price tag of Rs. 31,999. According to few sources, the Galaxy C10 may also bear the same price tag.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source (1,2)