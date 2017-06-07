Samsung Galaxy C10 is likely under testing; might launch soon

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is likely to be released pretty soon. We say this as the device seems to have entered the testing phase for its software.

Going by a tweet posted by the China-based tipster @mmddj_china on Twitter, the Galaxy C10 has entered the software testing phase. The software version has also been leaked on the micro-blogging platform and the build is C9150ZCU0AQF2. We have been hearing many rumors and speculations regarding the Galaxy C10, tipping that its launch might not be delayed any further.

Will it be the C10 or C10 Plus?

Well, the final moniker of the alleged device in question is yet to be finalized. It remains to be known if it will be called the Galaxy C10 or the Galaxy C10 Plus.

Dual-lens camera is the highlight

Going by the existing rumors, the Samsung Galaxy C10 is likely to be the first Samsung device to sport a dual-lens rear camera setup. The Galaxy J7 (2017) was rumored to arrive with this camera arrangement, but it didn't happen. Eventually, the C10 is believed to be the first Samsung smartphone t be launched with this camera setup.

Bixby button possible

The Galaxy C10 is rumored to get the Bixby button. Given that Samsung has already added this feature to the flagship Galaxy S8 and other devices, the C10 getting the Bixby button isn't a big surprise.

Snapdragon 660 SoC expected

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is speculated to bestow a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the new Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM for efficient and smooth multitasking. The device is said to have a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge as well. The other details remain scarce for now.

