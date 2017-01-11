Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro and C7 Pro images leak, perfect smartphone for selfie lovers

There have been a lot of buzz about Samsung prepping to extend its Galaxy C5 and C7 series. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro and C7 Pro very soon, and there has been innumerable information regarding these upcoming handsets making rounds in the rumor mills lately.

Adding on to the speculations, images of the two upcoming Samsung smartphones surfaced online yet again. The leaked images suggest that both Galaxy C5 Pro and C7 Pro will feature a brand new design with a super thin display.

The images show that C5 Pro is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and would sport 3GB of RAM. Whereas in terms of optics, the C5 Pro might feature 16MP front-facing and rear camera modules making it a perfect option for the selfie lovers out there.

On the other hand, Samsung C7 Pro's leaked images reveal that the smartphone might sport a 5.7-inch full HD display and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with 4GB of RAM and Android 6.0.1 pre-installed.

The question here is when will the South Korean giant unveil these handsets? In a Twitter handle, someone posted that "C is coming" follow by the leaked images of C5 Pro and C7 Pro. This ensures that both the Samsung handsets might hit the market sooner than expected.

It should be noted that these are just rumors that surfaced online, and Samsung has not issued a confirmation statement on the same.

Source