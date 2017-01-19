Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro and C9 Pro spotted on FCC

Samsung’s Galaxy C5 Pro and the C9 Pro (launched in India just a couple of days ago) are spotted paying a visit to the FCC, US’s communication regulatory authority indicating that the launch of these smartphones is imminent in the US.

Both the Galaxy C5 Pro and C9 Pro alongside the Galaxy C7 Pro have been leaked extensively in the recent past. In fact, the Galaxy C7 Pro was spotted paying a visit to the FCC back in December 2016 itself. And now, the other two variants in the Galaxy 'C’ Pro lineup got certified by FCC which means they could be launched anytime soon in the US.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB RAM is now official

The rumored specs of the Galaxy C9 Pro include a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display and is rumored to come equipped with Snapdragon 653 SoC. It is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage space. It is speculated to feature 16MP cameras both at the front and the back. A 4,000mAh battery is expected to provide the juice for the handset.

The Galaxy C5 Pro is also expected to feature similar specs except for a few changes like a 5.5-inch display, and Snapdragon 625 SoC among others.

Source