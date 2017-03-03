Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro goes on display at Samsung Forum 2017 in China

Samsung's Galaxy CP Pro is an upcoming smartphone from Samsung. And while it has been a subject of all the latest rumors and leaks on the internet, the smartphone has been openly displayed at Samsung Forum 2017 in China.

The news was posted on Twitter by Samsung Galaxy smartphone lovers group and it reveals some clear images of the said device. Interestingly, the Galaxy C5 Pro can be seen in Black while other reports have said that the smartphone should come in Blue, Champagne Gold, and Rose Gold color variants.

Black C5 Pro

From weibo user @科技圈 @Vetrax嚣张卫视

SAMSUNG FORUM 2017 in China. pic.twitter.com/YjStOH7h4f — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) March 3, 2017

However, it seems that the Samsung has added one more color variant. As for the specs of the device, the Galaxy C5 Pro according to SamMobile is said to be a mid-range smartphone and that it could come with a metal body with a new antenna design, a 5.2/5.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a microSD card slot, and 16-megapixel cameras.

On the other hand, Samsung still hasn't revealed the pricing and availability of the smartphone.