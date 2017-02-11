Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro to be launched on February 28

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro surfaced in reports late last year, but the smartphone is yet to be announced. Now, a Retail Mode demo video of the smartphone has emerged online. The video is a promotional one used in the Samsung and third-party retail stores to show the features of the device.

The video suggests that the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro will boast of a full-metal body and a new design for the annoying antenna lines. Also, it shows that the device will have a 5.2-inch or 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Always-On Display. Going by the speculations, the Samsung handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of native memory capacity that can be expanded using a micro SD card.

The imaging department is said to comprise of 16MP rear and front camera sensors. The selfie camera is likely to come with stickers and skin smoothness features as well. The Galaxy C5 Pro might boot Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but Nougat is also possible. Samsung is expected to announce a pink color variant of this smartphone. Initially, it could be launched in China and later rolled out to the other markets.

When it comes to the release date, the video of the Galaxy C5 Pro points at a February 28 launch date. We say so as the phone's display shows this date.

