Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro price and specs leak once again

Just a few days ago, the mid-range Samsung Galaxy C5 leaked in all its glory revealing the key specifications of the device including the launch date. Now, we have another leak which falls in-line with the earlier rumors.

As per the new leak, the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset teamed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is expected to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

On the camera front, it is rumored to feature a 16MP camera both at the front and back which is mostly the case with all the other phones in Galaxy 'C’ lineup. Also, it is expected to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. However, according to the previous reports, Samsung’s mid-range devices including the Galaxy 'C’ series phones should receive the Nougat update later this year.

As per the leaked pricing, the Galaxy C5 Pro is rumored to bear a price tag of RMB 2,499 for the 64GB model (approximately Rs. 24,277). As far as the launch date is concerned, the previous leak suggested that it will be launched on Feb 28. Given that, the handset has already been spotted on Geekbench, TENAA, and Wi-Fi Alliance the said launch seems to be true indeed.

