Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Spotted Paying a Visit to GFXBench

The C5 Pro may be launched by the end of this month.

By:

While it may be true that the Samsung Galaxy 'A’ series smartphones have been stealing the limelight for some time now, the upcoming 'C’ series smartphones namely the C5 Pro and the C7 Pro have had their fair share of leaks and rumors over the past two months. 

The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro had already cleared the TENAA (a Chinese Telecom equipment certification authority) certification and had also received the Wi-Fi certification from WFA (Wi-Fi Alliance). Now, the smartphone is spotted paying a visit to the GFXBench. 

Interestingly enough, as per the GFXBench listing, the C5 Pro will sport a 5.5-inch display which, not to mention, is not in-line with earlier rumors. TENAA certification had revealed that the upcoming handset would feature a 5.2-inch display.

As far as other specs are concerned, the smartphone will sport a Full HD display and will run Android 6.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. It is rumored to be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core chipset teamed with Qualcomm Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. In terms of memory, the handset will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

A 16MP camera both at the front and back take care of the imaging department. If rumors are anything to go by, the Galaxy C5 Pro along with the Galaxy C7 Pro are speculated to go on sale by January 21.

Source



