Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) could be coming soon; gets Bluetooth SIG certification

Samsung is hitting the rumor mills for many upcoming smartphones including its flagship Galaxy Note 8. Earlier today, it was reported that the company could be prepping a variant of Galaxy S8 with dual lens rear camera.

Now, Samsung has hit the headlines again as one of the upcoming devices have been leaked. The talk is about the Galaxy C7 (2017). The alleged Samsung Galaxy C7 seems to have cleared the Bluetooth SIG certification, tipping that it could be launched soon. It goes without saying that this smartphone is the successor to the Galaxy C7 (2016).

Though nothing much regarding the specifications of the alleged Galaxy C7 (2017) are known for now, it looks like the device will be almost similar to the yesteryear model in terms of design. Also, it is believed to be a mid-range smartphone with a decent pricing.

Going by the recent leaks that have emerged online, the Samsung Galaxy C5 (2017), Galaxy C7 (2017) and Galaxy C10 (2017) are rumored to arrive with dual lens rear cameras. Besides this, the Galaxy C7 is said to employ the company's own Exynos 7872 processor under its hood.

There are rumors that the Galaxy C series smartphones will be the first ones from the company to arrive with the dual lens rear camera setup. It is known that Samsung is prepping the Galaxy Note 8 with such a camera arrangement, but the device is slated to be launched in August in order to compete against the iPhone 8 that is pegged for a September unveiling. There are possibilities for us to witness the launch of the Galaxy C series phones before the Note 8 and only time can give us an answer.