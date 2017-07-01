Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) might feature Snapdragon 660/Snapdragon 630 SoC

Earlier today, we told you that the Galaxy C7 (2017)'s launch could be imminent as the smartphone cleared the Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Previously, it received the Bluetooth SIG certification too.

Until now, the specifications of the Galaxy C7 (2017) remained unknown but a recent information revealed by the Twitter user @mmddj_china has changed the situation. Going by the tweet, the Galaxy C7 (2017) will be launched with either the Snapdragon 660 SoC or the Snapdragon 630 SoC.

Another rumor that surfaced online previously tipped at the presence of an in-house Exynos 7872 SoC under the hood of this smartphone. If this turns out to be true, the Galaxy C7 (2017) will be the first smartphone to be launched with the Exynos 7872 chipset.

The original Galaxy C7 that was launched in the last year came with the Snapdragon 625 SoC. Having said that, it is likely that the company will make use of the upgraded Snapdragon 630 SoC in the upcoming one instead of the Snapdragon 660 SoC. However, none of these details are concrete for now and we need to take them with a pinch of salt.

The upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy C series are expected to arrive with a dual camera setup at their rear. The lineup comprises of the Galaxy C5 (2017), Galaxy C7 (2017), and Galaxy C9 (2017). Besides these phones, there are claims that the Galaxy C10 will be the first dual camera smartphone to be launched by Samsung. Eventually, we can expect these smartphones to be launched ahead of the Galaxy Note 8 in August.