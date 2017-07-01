Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) receives Wi-Fi certification

Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) is one of the highly anticipated smartphone launches. The device cleared the Wi-Fi Alliance recently bagging the necessary certification. This means that the smartphone has entered the testing phase at Samsung.

Perhaps, there is a possibility for Samsung to have been prepping a prototype of the alleged Galaxy C7 (2017), which was has received the Wi-Fi Alliance approval. From the Wi-Fi Alliance listing as shown in the image above, the alleged Samsung smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, We can expect the latest version of the Android OS to hit the Samsung smartphones soon. Of course, the update will first be rolled out to the company's flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) was spotted receiving the Bluetooth certification as it cleared the Bluetooth SIG listing. Now, it has allegedly received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification too. This proves that the launch of the Galaxy C7 (2017) is imminent.

Though nothing much regarding the specifications of the alleged Galaxy C7 (2017) are known for now, it looks like the device will be almost similar to the yesteryear model in terms of design. Also, it is believed to be a mid-range smartphone with a decent pricing.

Going by the recent leaks that have emerged online, the Samsung Galaxy C5 (2017), Galaxy C7 (2017) and Galaxy C10 (2017) are rumored to arrive with dual lens rear cameras. Besides this, the Galaxy C7 is said to employ the company's own Exynos 7872 processor under its hood.