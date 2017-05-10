Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro gets Rs 2,000 discount off on Amazon India

Looking for some smartphone deals then we have got one for you. Well, Amazon India has just announced a discount offer on the recently launched smartphone Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro.

As per the offer, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro will be available for a flat Rs 2,000 discount. The new price of the smartphone is coming down to Rs 25,990 from its original price of Rs 27,990. However, there is a catch for consumers to avail this offer. This offer is exclusive for the Amazon Prime members only.

So basically, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro will be available at Rs. 2,000 less than its original price for the Amazon Prime members. Sadly, the Galaxy C7 Pro will continue to bear the original price of Rs. 27,990 for non-Prime members. Amazon, on the other hand, might be aiming to bring more consumers or enticing them into subscribing to Prime with such offers. But again, Amazon Prime members will automatically be able to see the Prime exclusive deal on Amazon.

The deal being unfair, but if you are interested in the device then let's look at some of the features and specifications of the Galaxy C7 Pro.

Design and Display Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sports a full metal unibody design. The device also features a fingerprint sensor which is embedded in the physical home button in the front. Moreover, the Galaxy C7 Pro has Samsung's Always-On display and supports Samsung Pay as well. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch display with full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Further, the handset measures 156.5 x 77.2 x 7.0 mm and weighs 172g. Under the Hood The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU for graphic operations. The Galaxy C7 Pro features a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. As for the software, the smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system and is backed by a 3300mAh battery and it also comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. Camera, Connectivity Options and Sensors The Galaxy C7 Pro is armed with a 16-megapixel shooter on the back and a 16-megapixel camera at the front with f/1.9 aperture. Users can record full-HD videos at 30 frames per second. As for connectivity options, the device offers hybrid Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has acceleration sensor, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor and RGB light sensor. Price and Availibility Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was launched last month as an Amazon Exclusive at Rs, 27,990. The smartphone is available in two color variants which are the Navy Blue and Gold color options.