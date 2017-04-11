Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro goes on sale today via Amazon India

The South Korean giant, Samsung is known for popular handsets in the market. Last week, they released one such phone called as Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro in India. Now, this phone is made available in the country via Amazon India.

Priced at Rs. 27,990, one can buy this phone in two colors - Gold and Navy Blue. With lots of rumors around its specifications, finally, we are going to have this phone in our collection. This phone was initially released in China in January with the same price tag. Known for it's slim and metal unibody design, it comes with the 16-megapixel camera on both front and back.

Under its hood, it is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC bundled with 4GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 64GB. This space can be further expanded up to 256GB through microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

The phone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and supports dual-SIM (Nano-SIM). Like other latest smartphones, even this device flaunts a fingerprint sensor which is embedded in the physical home button located in the front.

With an Always-on display, it even supports the upcoming Samsung Pay in it. The display is of 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED 2.5D Curved Glass, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

In addition to offering same megapixel cameras on both the sides, it even features a recording of full-HD videos at 30 frames per second. Galaxy C7 Pro includes 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack as its connectivity options.

It comes with different sensors on board such as an accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and gyroscope. The phone is packed with a non-removable 3300mAh battery which is sufficient to keep the light on for longer hours.

With so many features under the well-known brand, now it is our turn to grab this phone from Amazon before the stock gets emptied.