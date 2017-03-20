Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro to soon be released in India

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was released in select markets such as Hong Kong and China. Now it looks like it will hit the shores of the Indian market soon. However, there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the India release of this phone for now.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with the model number SM-C701F has received the Wi-Fi certification recently. A device with the same model number has been spotted on the official Samsung India website, tipping that its India launch is nearing. For now, there is no information on how much the smartphone would be priced at or when it will be released in India. It is priced at $435 (approx. Rs. 28,000) in Hong Kong.

Announced last month, the Galaxy C7 Pro is fitted with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a micro SD card slot. The imaging department comprises of 16MP cameras at the rear and front.

The connectivity aspects of the Galaxy C7 Pro include 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM card support, and other common features. There is a fingerprint scanner on board embedded on the physical home button. A non-removable 3,300mAh battery powers the soon to be released Samsung phone giving it a decent backup. It has been announced in Pink Gold, Dark Blue, and Gold color variants.

Source