Samsung Galaxy C7 pro officially launched in India, comes with 3300mAh battery

Samsung India has just launched the Galaxy C7 Pro proving all the rumors true. The smartphone was launched at an event in New Delhi today for which it was sending official invites earlier this week. The device which was released in China in January carries a price tag of Rs. 27,990 and is an Amazon exclusive.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro packs a non-removable 3300mAh battery which is sufficient to keep the light on for longer hours. Under its hood, it is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the smartphone ships with an inbuilt storage of 64GB, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

The device features a 5.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. It also flaunts a fingerprint sensor which is embedded in the physical home button in the front.

On the software front, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Camera-wise, the handset boasts a 16-megapixel rear shooter, as well as a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. In addition to this, the cameras can record full-HD videos at 30 frames per second.

Connectivity suite offers 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features Samsung's Always-On display and supports Samsung Pay.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has an acceleration sensor, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor and RGB light sensor.

The smartphone is available in three different color variants: Maple Leaf Gold, Rose Pink and Arctic Blue.