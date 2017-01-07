Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Purported Live Images Leaked, Pricing Revealed

Just yesterday the Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro was spotted paying a visit to GFXBench. And today, we have the live images of its bigger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro.

The upcoming 'C’ series smartphones including the Galaxy C5 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, and the Galaxy C9 Pro will sport a redesigned antenna band layout. As seen in the images, the Galaxy C7 Pro will be seen in Golden hue supposedly alongside the Pink shade just like the already official Galaxy C9 Pro.

Also Read: Alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 AnTuTu Score Reveals a Record-Breaking 210,329 Points

As per the rumors, the smartphone will feature a 5.7-inch Full HD (1080p) display. At the heart of the device will be the latest Snapdragon 626 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The smartphone is rumored to have a pair of 16MP cameras both at the front and back, just like its sibling, the Galaxy C5 Pro.

It is rumored to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. However, the Nougat update should be rolled out sometime in 2017. A 3,300mAh battery provides fuel for the device.

Also Read: Honor 6X to Officially Hit the Indian Shores on January 24

Earlier, the pricing of the smartphone also leaked online. According to the leaks, the smartphone will be first launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 27,534). Also, rumors suggest that the Galaxy C7 Pro, alongside the Galaxy C5 Pro, will be launched on January 21.

While there’s no substantial evidence to back this claim, considering the fact that both of these smartphones have been leaked several times in the recent past, it’s likely that they will be launched on the said date.

Source