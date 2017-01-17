Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB RAM is now official

After numerous leaks and rumors, Samsung’s Galaxy C7 Pro finally goes official in China.

The Galaxy C7 Pro, the successor of the Galaxy C7, sports a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display and is equipped with Qualcomm’s 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset. It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage space which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The imaging department is taken care of by a 16MP camera both at the front and back. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers support for dual SIMs, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and Samsung Pay among others.

Akin to most of the smartphones released these days; it has a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button. The Galaxy C7 Pro runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. That said, it is expected to receive the Nougat update sometime this year. A 3,300 mAh battery provides the juice for the device.

The smartphone also boasts a new liquid cooling system to control the temperature of the phone thereby preventing unnecessary heating.

Available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colors the smartphone is priced at CNY 2799 (approximately Rs. 27,632). Pre-orders for the smartphone have already begun in China. However, the global launch date is yet to be disclosed.