Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro to arrive in India on January 18

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 6-inch display and is aimed at people who consume a lot of multimedia content on the go.

Just a week ago, reports surfaced online indicating that the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will launch in India soon probably by the end of January. Now, we have the exact launch date, i.e., on January 18 courtesy SamMobile.

To recall, the smartphone was already launched in China last year and is now ready to arrive in India. According to SamMobile's report, the phone will be launched in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam in the next few months.

For those who are unaware of the smartphone, the Galaxy C9 Pro is a 6-inch phablet aimed at people who consume large amounts of multimedia content on their phones. At the heart of the device is a Snapdragon 653 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

As with the case with other 'C' series smartphones (2017), the C9 Pro features a 16MP camera both at the front and back. On the connectivity front, it has offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE, and USB Type-C among others.



