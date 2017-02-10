Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro available for pre-order in India until February 12

Being the first ever smartphone with 6GM RAM unit, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was announced in India just a month back at Rs. 36,999. Well, now as promised by the South Korean giant, the C9 Pro is up for pre-orders now in both online and offline stores.

People interested can book the brand new Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro either through company's official online store or any offline stores dubbed Smart Cafes. The last day for pre-booking the handset is Sunday, February 12. So, hurry up before you miss the offer.

On pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro the customers can get a wide range of exclusive offers which include - one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months. Not only that, the South Korean tech giant is also providing EMI offer for HDFC customers out there.

As per the specifications, the smartphone sports dual-SIM option, and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro bears a 6-inch full HD AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus to retain the same battery capacities as Galaxy S7 and Note 7: Rumor

In terms of optics, Galaxy C9 Pro packs a 16MP selfie shooter as well as rear camera along with an aperture of f/1.9 and a dual-LED flash. Further, about the storage capacity, the device equips an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up tp 256GB via a microSD card.

These functionalities are backed by a 4000mAh battery which also comes packed with a fast charging ability. For further details on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, stayed updated with GizBot.