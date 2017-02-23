Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro to be available in Malaysia at RM2299

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its recent mid-range flagship smartphone- Galaxy C9 Pro in Malaysian market. The Galaxy C9 Pro is the company's first phone to feature 6GB of RAM and was recently launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 36,900.

As reported on Technave.com, Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in Malaysia in March at a price of RM2299. The official price of the smartphone in Chinese market is about RM224. The report further mentions that Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in Gold, Black and Pink colour variants in Malaysia. The Indian market offers the option of Black and Gold colour variants to consumers.

For specifications, Galaxy C9 Pro flaunts a 6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, which is an octa-core chip paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also has Adreno 510 GPU to handle graphic intensive tasks.

Galaxy C9 Pro comes with 64GB of internal storage with support for storage expansion via a microSD card slot up to 128GB.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes packed with 16MP cameras on both front and rear, and both of them has a f/1.9 aperture. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos. This Android Marshmallow laden device is armed with a 4,000mAh battery.