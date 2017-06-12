Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro receives a price cut of Rs. 5,000

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was launched earlier this year and was released in India at a price point of Rs. 36,900. The device carries the credits for being the first Samsung smartphone to arrive with 6GB RAM.

Now it looks like Samsung has quietly slashed the price of the Galaxy C9 Pro by Rs. 5,000. The device is now selling at Rs. 31,900 via the company's online store and the online retailer Flipkart as well. Till now, there has not been any official confirmation or announcement from Samsung regarding the price cut on the Galaxy C9 Pro.

Galaxy C9 Pro specs

To recall the specs of the smartphone, the Galaxy C9 Pro comes fitted with a 6-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 653 SoC paired with 6GB RAM as mentioned above. The storage capacity of 64GB and it can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro flaunts a 16MP main snapper and a 16MP selfie camera at the front as well. Both the camera modules have an aperture of f/1.9 and the rear camera has dual LED flash too. The connectivity features on board the Galaxy C9 Pro include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A 4000mAh battery with fast charging technology powers the smartphone.

If you are planning to upgrade to a smartphone in the high mid-range segment, you can opt for the Galaxy C9 Pro as you can save a considerable amount with the price cut.