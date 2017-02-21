Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro shipment delayed to March 3

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was announced in India a month back and was up for pre-orders at the beginning of this month, with the promise that they will start shipping the device starting February 24. However, looks like Samsung is failing to keep up to their promises.

As per the earlier reports, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was supposed to start shipping February 24 onwards, however, the shipment has been delayed to March 3. Well, for now, what is the possible behind the delay isn't quite clear and remains a mystery to all as of yet.

Both Black and Gold color variants of the device are available in India, at a price tag of Rs. 36,900 along with a 12-months of warranty. To recall the specs of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, the device flaunts a 6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display and runs on Android Marshmallow.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, the device in terms of the storage capacity comes with 64GB memory units along with a 6GB of RAM. The storage space can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Further looking at the optics point of view, Galaxy C9 Pro features 16MP cameras on both front and rear along with a f/1.9 aperture. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos as well.

So, for now, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will not be shipped, and the customers will have to wait a bit too longer to grab their devices.

Source