Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 653 SoC launched in India at Rs. 36,900

South Korean smartphone giant, Samsung, today in India announced a new smartphone, namely, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, which was previously launched in China four months ago. The Galaxy C9 Pro is the company's first phone to feature 6GB of RAM and comes with a price tag of Rs. 36,900.

Diving into the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, it flaunts a 6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Under-the-hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, which is an octa-core chip aided with 6GB of RAM for system operations and Adreno 510 GPU to handle graphic intensive tasks. Also, the phone comes with 64GB of internal storage with support for storage expansion via a microSD card slot up to 128GB.

Optics-wise, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes packed with 16MP cameras on both front and rear, and both of them has a f/1.9 aperture. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos. This Android Marshmallow laden device is armed with a 4000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available for pre-booking from January 27 and comes in two color variants- black and gold.