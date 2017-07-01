Samsung Galaxy Note FE posters confirm an imminent launch

We have come across several reports suggesting the possible launch date of the refurbished Galaxy Note 7. Despite the chaos regarding the same, the device is tipped to be unveiled on July 7.

Following a number of reports suggesting the July 7 launch date for the refurbished device, the same has been seemingly confirmed by the posters spotted in South Korea. This is indeed the first official appearance of the alleged Galaxy Note FE. From image above, this can be considered to be a sort of official confirmation that the device will be dubbed Galaxy Note Fan Edition.

Recently, the Galaxy Note FE was spotted on the GFXBench database revealing interesting details. If the listing is anything to be believed, the device might feature a FHD 1080p display instead of the previously rumored QHD 1440p panel that was seen on the original Galaxy Note 7.

The other specs as revealed by the GFXBench benchmark database, the Samsung Galaxy FE might arrive with a 2.6GHz octa-core Exynos 8890 chipset paired with 64GB storage space and 4GB RAM. The imaging aspects are said to include a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The device is likely to be pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat and use a 3200mAh battery.

In an earlier report, we got to see that the Galaxy Note FE will bear a striking resemblance to that of the Galaxy Note 7 launched in the last year. The noticeable difference is likely to be the presence of an R branding on it to differentiate it from the original model.

Going by the previous reports, the Galaxy Note 7R or Galaxy Note FE is believed to arrive on July 7 with a price tag of $700 (approx. Rs. 45,000).

