Samsung Galaxy Feel with Android Nougat and 3000mAh battery launched

While everyone is waiting eagerly for Samsung's next flagship the Galaxy Note 8, the company has been quietly launching a series of new smartphones. Recently, it released the Galaxy J7 (2017) in Korea.

Now, the Korean electronics giant has released another smartphone without much fanfare. Dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Feel, it has been introduced exclusively in Japan. The pricing details have not been revealed but looking at the specs we predict it to be a mid-ranger. The phone comes in three different color options: Opal Pink, Moon White, and Indigo Black. It will go on sale in mid-June.

If you are interested, read on to know what Samsung Feel has to offer.

Size The Samsung Feel measures at 67 × 138 × 8.3 mm in dimensions. The device weighs around 149 gram, which is quite decent given the battery size. Display Display-wise, the smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED HD display. While the display size doesn't seem impressive in the era of large screened mobiles, the Galaxy Feel will actually provide better one hand grip to users. Under the hood The Samsung Feel comes equipped with an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. However, the name of the chipset is not specified. The memory aspect is taken care of by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage. Users can also expand the storage space via a microSD card if they wish to. The device gets its energy from a 3000mAh juice box, which is enough to last a day's moderate usage. Other specifications The Samsung Feel runs on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts a 16MP rear-facing primary shooter as well as a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. In addition to this, the handset is water and dust resistant and offers support for LTE.

