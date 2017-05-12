Samsung could be prepping a new Android flip phone; Galaxy Folder 2 sequel on the cards

Last year, Samsung announced the launch of a high-end Android flip phone called Galaxy Folder 2. The device carries the model number SM-W2016 and comes with top-notch features making it the right blend of the past and present.

This device is basically for those who want to have a stylish flip phone without compromising on high-end features offered by a smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 was first released in China in fall 2016 and is slated to be released in the Korean market in the first half of this year. While the above-mentioned phone is yet to be made available in Korea, it is likely that the company is all set to launch the next-gen Android-based flip phone over there.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 7R is listed for sale ahead of launch

The upcoming Samsung flip phone running the Android OS is said to arrive with some features seen in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. One such feature that we can expect from the upcoming flip phone is the support for Samsung Pay. It is believed to be released as a special edition model. Talking about its availability, an official working with a Korean carrier is claimed to have revealed that the new flip phone is all set to be launched soon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8's fast charge battery pack is now available

The device in question is believed to arrive with a fingerprint scanner and feature an IP rating too, making it resistant to dust and water. The device recently obtained the wireless charging certificate from Wireless Power Consortium too.

The next-gen Samsung Android flip phone is said to bear the model number SM-W2017. The phone is likely to feature dual 4.2-inch OLED displays and employ a Snapdragon 430 SoC under its hood. The upcoming flip phone could feature 64GB of default storage capacity as well. The imaging aspects are said to include a 12MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

Source