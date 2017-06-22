Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 Android flip phone launched; priced around Rs. 17,000

Lately, we have coming across rumors and leaks regarding an upcoming Samsung flip phone with the model number SM-G1650. Now, the device has been made official with the moniker Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 in the South Korean market.

The Galaxy Folder 2 is a flip smartphone that runs on Android OS. With this phone, you can experience the flip phone functionality with the convenient smartphone kind of features. The has been launched in two variants - one with LTE and the other with 3G connectivity. The Galaxy Folder 2 is priced at 297,000 won (approx. Rs. 17,000). It will be available two color variants - Black and Burgundy.

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 comes fitted with a 3.8-inch display and there are two large keyless pads ensuring fewer typos. The design of the flip smartphone has physical buttons for camera, text, contacts and other functionalities. There is a social app key that enables you use the social apps.

On the hardware front, the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 employs a 1.4GHz quad-core processor teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage space. There is up to 256GB of expandable storage support with a microSD card. The imaging aspects include an 8MP main snapper with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera as well. The device draws power from a 1950mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

Besides these, the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 comes with 11 to 13 levels of ringtone volume for the senior users and there are 15 special ringtones too.