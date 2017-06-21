Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might have a larger display than Galaxy S8+

Samsung has already unveiled its flagship smartphone duo - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. And, the company's next flagship device - the Galaxy Note 8 is eagerly awaited to be unveiled in August.

We have been coming across reports suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 will look similar to the Galaxy S8+. The latest report that has come from BusinessKorea suggests that the flagship phablet will have a larger display than the one on the Galaxy S8+.

The Galaxy S8+ that was launched in March along with the Galaxy S8 comes with a 6.2-inch display. The Infinity Display that covers the front panel predominantly makes the device comfortable when held despite the larger screen size. Going by the recent reports, the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is likely to arrive with a larger 6.3-inch display. Of course, the phablet is believed to flaunt the Infinity Display as in the current flagship smartphones.

When it comes to specifications, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 836 SoC that is pegged for a July launch. This processor might be paired with 8GB RAM for superior multitasking and ample storage capacity of 256GB. The other aspects believed to be a part of the flagship device are a dual lens rear camera setup and dual speakers at the front.

The Galaxy Note 8 is slated to be unveiled in August, which will be a bit earlier than the IFA 2017 tech show. The company seems to be pushing the launch earlier in order to make it compete against the iPhone 8 that will be unveiled in September.

If you don't remember, the company did the same in the last year by launching the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 early in August 2016 to make it pit against the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.