Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB (2017) edition launched in India at Rs. 16,990; exclusive to Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt was released in India last year with 32GB storage at a price of Rs. 18,490. This smartphone was announced as a Flipkart exclusive. Now, Samsung has come up with the 64GB variant of this smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB variant has been launched in the country at a price of Rs. 16,990. This smartphone will be made available from today midnight and will be exclusive to Flipkart just like the 32GB storage variant. Samsung has announced this model of the Galaxy On Nxt in two color options - Black and Gold. This is the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 2017 edition.

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel display topped with 2.5D glass for protection. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. This processor is teamed up with ARM Mali T830 MP1 graphics unit and 3GB of RAM. The storage capacity is 64GB and the same can be expanded further up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy On Nxt 2017 edition adorns a 13MP auto focus rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP seflie camera with the same f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone boots on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and features a fingerprint scanner at the front that is embedded on the physical home button.

The Galaxy On Nxt 64GB model gets the necessary power from a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. This battery is claimed to provide up to 21 hours of talktime. The smartphone has the Power Planning feature to manage the battery with features like Reserve Battery, Extend Battery and Call Forwarding. The other aspects of this smartphone include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, S Secure and more.