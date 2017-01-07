Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) Launched in India at Rs. 6,890

Samsung the Korean smartphone manufacturer has launched a low-cost 4G smartphone in India. Dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G), the new smartphone has been priced only at Rs. 6,890.

Following the launch, Samsung's Galaxy J1 (4G) smartphone will be available at all physical retailers in the country. And as per Samsung's India site the device will be available in Gold, Black, and White color variants.

SEE ALSO: Confirmed: Lenovo P2 Set to Launch in India on January 11

However, this phone is not a new phone to be launched. In fact, the same phone was already launched in a quiet way in Russia and Dubai last year. Finally, the smartphone has landed in India.

As for the specs and features, the Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) sports a 4.5-inch WVGA (800x480p) Super AMOLED display which is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC. Previous reports and rumors have referred to this chip as the Exynos 3475 SoC. The Galaxy J1 also comes with 1GB of RAM and runs on Android Lollipop 5.1.1. Th smartphone runs Android 5.1 Lollipop and it also supports dual-SIM cards.

SEE ALSO: Google Starts Rolling Out January Android Security Update

ON the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) however, retains the same cameras from its previous generation which are 5MP autofocus rear with LED flash and 2MP front selfie camera. Apart from these, the budget J-series device from Samsung comes with 8GB of internal storage which can be expanded via MicroSD card.

Furthermore, the 4G LTE supported smartphone is powered by a 2050mAH battery and also comes with GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Micro-USB as connectivity options.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals