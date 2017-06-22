Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro is now available for Rs. 9,090

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro was launched in India in July 2016 at a price of Rs. 9,890. Now, the device seems to have received a minor price cut of Rs. 800 taking its price down to Rs. 9,090.

At the time of its launch in the last year, the Galaxy J2 Pro was exclusive to the online retailer Snapdeal. Now, after the price cut, the smartphone is available via other retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart at the new price of Rs. 9,090. The device is available in three color options such as Gold, Silver, and Black.

To refresh on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro boasts of a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 1.5GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Galaxy J2 Pro flaunts an 8MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera. Both the cameras are accompanied by f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy J2 Pro is packed with connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB 2.0 port, and dual-SIM support. A 2600mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

The device has features such as Smart Glow, which is a customizable color LED notification system around the rear camera and Turbo Speed Technology (TST). The latter is said to result in superior performance making the device 40% faster than the smartphones with higher RAM. Also, the device has Ultra Data Saving Mode and S Bike Mode.