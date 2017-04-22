Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) my come with Android 7.0 Nougat onboard

While S8 and S8 Plus were the most anticipated smartphones of Samsung in 2017, the company is also planning to launch the Galaxy J3 (2017) this year.

The device was spotted at Geekbench with the model number SM-J330 a few some time ago, giving us some idea about its features and specifications. Now, according to a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy J3(2017) will run on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. However, it means that the previous rumors were false as they suggested that the device will run on Android Marshmallow.

As far as the other specifications are concerned, the smartphone is likely to be powered by a quad-core Exynos 7570 processor, bundled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. The storage space can be further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Talking about cameras, one report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy J3(2017) will come with 5-Mp primary camera and a 2MP front camera. However, it is most probably false as the Galaxy J3 (2016) features an 8-MP rear snapper along with a 5MP selfie shooter. It makes no sense for Samsung to downgrade the camera department in the Galaxy J3(2017).

As of now, Samsung has not made any announcements regarding the launch of this smartphone. However, it is expected to release shortly.

Anyway, if we compare the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy J3(2017) with other smartphones from the same price range, it fails to impress. Apart from, Android 7.0 Nougat, the device has average features. Nonetheless, we should wait until its official launch to see if Samsung makes any last minutes changes.

