Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) new leak reveals complete specs and features

The Galaxy J lineup of smartphones from Samsung is quite popular in the mid-range market segment. Rumors have it that the company will launch the entire J lineup this year too.

We have already seen numerous rumors and leaks concerning the Galaxy J3, J5 and J7 (2017). These models had received the FCC certifications too, suggesting that their launch is imminent. A few days ago, the Korean information page of Samsung's Kids Mode app was updated to list the compatible devices, which include the J3, J5 and J7. Well, it is almost equivalent to getting an official confirmation.

However, today we will only talk about the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017), which should be the cheapest of the J series. The specs sheet of the alleged device has surfaced today. Read on to know what have we found out from the upcoming smartphone.

Design and display Unlike its predecessor the Galaxy J3 (2016), which has an all-plastic body, the Galaxy J3 (2017) sports a metal back plate. The device has a more sturdy build-up as well. As you can see from the specs sheet, the device will come with a 5-inch LCD display with an HD resolution of 720×1280 pixels. Two memory variants The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) is tipped to come in two different memory variants. The standard one will have 2GB of RAM teamed with 16GB of default storage, while the other one will feature 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. Users can also expand the storage space further using a microSD card. Under the hood According to the specs sheet, the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) will be powered by an Exynos 7570 processor under its hood. To keep the lights on, there will be a relatively small 2,600 mAh battery. Software It is worth pointing out that despite being a mid-ranger, the J3 (2017) will arrive with Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. As many of you may know, the phones from the Samsung A (2017) lineup still run on Android 6.x Marshmallow. Optics Going by the specs sheet, the Samsung J3 (2017) will feature a 16MP primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.0. The rear camera will also be able to take 4K videos. Likewise, the device will also a feature a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Pricing and availability As of now, the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) is expected to come with a price tag of around €200 euro, which is approximately Rs. 14,500. We are predicting that Samsung will officially announce the smartphone in the next couple of weeks.

