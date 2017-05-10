Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) now gets certified by FCC: Launch Imminent

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) has been making headlines in the past couple of days. As such the smartphone has already appeared in benchmark listings and has already received Wi-Fi certification from the WFA.

Well, the headline spree seems to continue for the said smartphone as Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) has now cleared the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. As per the FCC listing, both single and dual SIM variants of the Galaxy J3 (2017) with model numbers Samsung SM-J330F and SM-J330DS have been certified.

Moreover, now that the device has appeared in FCC we can assume that its launch is imminent. That being said, while we still have to wait for the official release, we pretty much have an idea of what the device is bringing to the table.

As Samsung's smartphone has been spotted at various benchmark sites, the upcoming Galaxy J3 (2017) variant is expected to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat right out-of-the-box. According to earlier reports, the Galaxy J3 (2017) will supposedly be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor which will be paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.

Additionally, the smartphone will likely sport a 5-inch HD display, as well as 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, along with a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera.

However, these are all the details that have been leaked so far. We should be hearing about the device more in the coming days.

