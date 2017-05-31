Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) will come with Android 7.1 out-of-the-box

The much awaited Galaxy J3 (2017) has already been leaked many a times in the past week. Moreover, we got to see how the device looks in its final form through the series of press renders that surfaced online.

Apart from the design language of the upcoming smartphone, we now have an interesting piece of information as to what the device will be running on. That being said, Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) has just been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance's online database.

As per the database, the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) with model number SM-J3300 is running Android 7.1. Interestingly, all the Samsung's flagship smartphones like Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, and the recently launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are all still running Android 7.0.

What we can deduce from this is that Samsung might be working on releasing a newer build version of Nougat to the above-mentioned devices also. And if that is the case, an update should be rolled out soon.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) are also being touted to be launched soon and we could see the same Nougat version in these handsets also.

However, apart from the Nougat update, the listing doesn't reveal any other particular feature or the specifications of the soon to be launched Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017).

According to earlier rumors and leaks, Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) is expected to feature a 5-inch display, a 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 CPU, 2/3GB of RAM, 16/32GB of expandable storage, 16MP front and back cameras and a 2600mAh battery.

