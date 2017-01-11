Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge receives Wi-Fi certification, launch expected in April

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge receives Android Nougat update and Wi-Fi certification. So, does this predict that the South Korean giant will unveil the smartphone way ahead of the launch date set for April?

We had earlier reported about the upcoming smartphones that Samsung is expected to launch in 2017. Of the long list that the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge is one.

Although tipped to be launched sometime in April 2017, the smartphone might hit the market ahead of the rumored launch date. Yes, we say that because the J3 Emerge has now received Wi-Fi certification and Android Nougat update.

If the rumors are to be trusted, Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge is expected to feature a plastic body and will come packed with a 5-inch display. Whereas in terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge will sport a 2MP selfie shooter and 5MP rear camera set up respectively.

Furthermore, the upcoming Samsung handset is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, which can be expanded with a microSD card. The specifications show that Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge will be a mid-range smartphone by the South Korean giant. Well, as of now, the mentioned specs are based on just the rumors circulating on the web.

