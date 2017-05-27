Samsung Galaxy J3, J5 and J7 (2017) confirmed via Kids Mode app

The Galaxy J lineup of smartphones from Samsung is quite popular in the mid-range market segment. It is expected that the company will launch the entire J lineup this year too.

We have already seen many rumors and leaks regarding the Galaxy J3, J5 and J7 (2017). These models had received the FCC certifications too, tipping that their launch is imminent. Now, it looks like Samsung has officially confirmed the existence of the 2017 Galaxy J3, Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7. But the confirmation lies in a surprising place that none of us would have expected.

We say this as the Korean information page of Samsung's Kids Mode app was lately updated to list the compatible devices. The list includes the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017). Along with these upcoming models, the list of compatible devices also includes the already released smartphones. Interestingly, this list also includes the Galaxy Note 7 despite the fact that the device has been recalled following the numerous explosion incidents.

Recently, the Galaxy J7 was said to be launched in the Korean market with the moniker Galaxy Wide 2. Also, the Galaxy J3 (2017) is available in the U.S, market via AT&T. The global launch of these smartphones is awaited.

One thing that is known is that the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) will have almost similar specifications except for a few differences such as the screen size and battery. Going by the launch pattern of Samsung, we can expect these smartphones to be announced in the next month.

