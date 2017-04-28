Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime is now available at T-Mobile

It looks like after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, everyone is behind this high-end smartphones. In between this, T- Mobile and its prepaid subsidiary MetroPCS started selling another phone by the same brand, Galaxy J3 Prime.

This is not a premium phone like the recently released one. It is an entry level smartphone with decent specs in it. That is, it does everything you need and comes at a fair price. With an amazing display and an affordable price, there is no doubt in gaining user attraction. Now it is your turn to grab this phone from T-Mobile before the stock gets emptied.

Let us see what this phone has got to offer at such a low price.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Camera Speaking on optics, this phone features to have a 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports 4 digital zooms, flash, auto focus, face detection, multiple shooting modes and also video recording option. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 with clear glass back looks stunning: Watch the video tutorial Availability If you are a T-Mobile postpaid customer, then you can purchase this smartphone for $6 down and $6 per month for 24 months. So the full amount of the phone will be $150. If you are a prepaid customer, then you can buy it for $150 upfront. The carrier is providing a $75 instant discount for a limited time as well. Henceforth, the phone can be picked up for as low as $69 after redeeming all the offers.

