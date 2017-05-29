Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is now available on Flipkart at Rs. 7,990

If you recall, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro was launched in India in the month of April. However, the device was exclusive to only Paytm Mall and the Paytm App where the handset was being offered at a price of Rs 8,490.

That is changing now. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is also available on Flipkart as well. As per the listing on the e-commerce website, the smartphone is priced at Rs 7,990 and it will be available in three different colors Gold, Black, and White.

Well, those who are looking to buy a budget smartphone now have one more option from the range of smartphones that are available in the market. So if you are interested, here are some of the features and specifications of the device.

Display, RAM and Storage Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro comes with a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 294 ppi. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 2GB RAM. The device offers 16GB of internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Camera and Battery The Galaxy J3 Pro is armed with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and at the front the handset sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera. As for the battery, the smartphone is backed by a 2600mAh battery and it also runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop. Connectivity Options The Dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, a micro USB port, and has got sensors like Accelerometer and Proximity Sensor. Other features Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro also comes equipped with several features like Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode which helps users save mobile data cost effectively, and S bike mode which samsung says will help commuters have a safe riding experience. Apart from that, the handset measures 142.3 x 71 x 7.9mm and weighs around 138 grams.