Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is now available for purchase in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy J3 Pro recently in India and this might be the first time that the company is offering an online exclusive product. While this is a new strategy for the company, it will be interesting to see how the device will be received by the consumers or how the sales will go in this format.

In any case, the Galaxy pro is now up for sale and is listed on the Paytm Mall website. The device is priced at Rs. 8,490 and right now there is only Gold variant available. On the other hand, Samsung does claim that the Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer-centric features. So if you are interested you can purchase the device right away.

Well, to help you make your decision process much easier, here are the specifications of the smartphone. The Galaxy J3 Pro comes with a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz Spreadtrum quad-core SoC which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The device has 16GB of internal storage and it can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 2,600mAh battery and it runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop.

As for the optics, the Galaxy J3 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel rear auto-focus camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel camera in the front. The dual-SIM J3 Pro has connectivity options like 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS.

Apart from the Gold variant, this smartphone should come in black and white colors in the coming days.