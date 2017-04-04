Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Samsung has just launched an affordable smartphone in its Galaxy J series. Dubbed as Galaxy J3 Pro the smartphone is priced at Rs 8,490 and it will available via Paytm Mall from April 6 onwards.

If you recall, the Galaxy J3 Pro was first launched in China last year in the month of June. As this is budget smartphone it does feature entry-level specifications and other low-end components. Besides, Samsung has stated that this smartphone has been 'Made in India' and will add few features like UDS, and S bike mode.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Group shuts down its official websites and blogs

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Singh Arora, VP Online Business, Samsung India said, "This is the first time Samsung is launching an online exclusive product, Galaxy J3 Pro, on Paytm Mall." "Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer-centric features developed at our R&D centers in India. This launch will give Paytm Mall consumers the opportunity to buy 'Galaxy J Series' which is the largest selling range in India."

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy J3 Pro comes with a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz Spreadtrum quad-core SoC which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The device has 16GB of internal storage and it can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 2,600mAh battery and it runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) receives Bluetooth certification; Android Nougat is expected

As for the optics, the Galaxy J3 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel rear auto-focus camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel camera in the front. The dual-SIM J3 Pro has connectivity options like 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS.

This smartphone will be available in three colors black, white and gold.