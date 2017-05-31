Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) firmware listed for download prior to launch

It looks like Samsung isn't too careful when it comes to safeguarding the details related to the upcoming Galaxy J series smartphones. We say this as the phones are hitting the headlines almost every other day.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is eagerly awaited by the fans looking for a mid-range smartphone. While the device is yet to be announced, it has been leaked for every possible thing. The Galaxy J5 (2017) renders had surfaced online in the last week. Following the same, we even saw the hands-on video of the smartphone. Now, a firmware update has hit the smartphone that is yet to go official.

The firmware for Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) can be downloaded and will give the build number J530FXXU1AQE9 and J530FXWU1AQE6.

Galaxy J5 (2017) firmware The Galaxy J5 has received a firmware that is dubbed as stock ROM. It appears to be a handy tool that will fix the handset when it is bricked. If you are trying to do some hackery on the smartphone, then the device can be used without any issue with the help of the firmware that is saved on your PC. All that has to be done is just manually install the firmware on the bricked Galaxy J5 (2017) to get it back to life. Android 7.1.1 Nougat is expected The Galaxy J5 (2017) is likely to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. As this build is in use by many other Samsung devices including the company's flagship models, it looks like the build is under testing for now. Also read: Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) press render leaks Galaxy J3 (2017) is the first one While the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are based on Android 7.0 Nougat, the upcoming smartphones are expected to be launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat as mentioned above. The first device that will boot this OS is likely to be the Galaxy J3 (2017). The device was spotted at TENAA lately. Android Nougat update Samsung is believed to be testing the Android 7.1.1 Nougat meant for various smartphones. We can expect even the Galaxy J5 (2016) and the original Galaxy J5 to also receive the build via an update in the coming months. Probably, the same is believed to happen sometime in late Q3 or early Q4 of this year. What to expect from Galaxy J5 (2017)? Talking about the Galaxy J5 (2017), the mid-range smartphone to be launched soon is believed to be similar to the existing model in terms of looks. Under its hood, the phone might feature an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Also, a 3000mAh battery is believed to power the smartphone. The other aspects that we expect include a 5.2-inch HD 720p AMOLED display.

