Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) going on sale on June 22 in Europe: Specs revealed

The Samsung Galaxy J series smartphones have been subject to a lot of leaks and rumors. We have been seeing them visiting various benchmarks as well, which hinted towards their imminent launch.

Now, according to a German retailer, Cyberport, the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will be available for purchase from June 22 in Europe. The website even contains the specifications and features of the upcoming phone. Moreover, the shipping price is also listed, which is 279 Euros (approximately $313). To remind you, this is not official as no word has been heard from Samsung.

In any case, you may want to know if the specs listed on the website match the previous rumors. As per the retailer, the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset comprised of eight ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz.

While the RAM capacity is not given for some unknown reason, the phone is said to come with 16GB of native storage. The storage space can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. Besides this, users will also be able to use Samsung Cloud for storing files, media, apps and games. So being a mid-ranger, the memory part of the Galaxy J5 (2017) is decent.

The smartphone features a 13MP primary shooter with LED flash as well as a 13MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens. On the software front, it will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box.

Display-wise, the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is listed as having a Super AMOLED display with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels.

If this retailer's claims turn out to be legit, the device should go on sale in other parts of the world as well.

