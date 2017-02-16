Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) receives Wi-Fi certification, imminent launch possible

Samsung seems to be prepping to launch the Galaxy J5 (2017) soon as the smartphone has just got hold of the Wi-Fi certification. A smartphone with the code number SM-J530FM/DS has received the Wi-Fi certification lately, but the listing fails shed more light on the possible specifications.

The certification listing mentions that the Galaxy J5 (2017) might boot Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but we can expect to see the Android Nougat update after its launch. The yesteryear model features a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display and employs a 1.2GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. The device makes use of a 3,100mAh battery to power enough juice to it. This time around, we can expect to see improved specifications, especially RAM.

While the Galaxy J5 (2017) has been spotted receiving the certification, this one would not be alone. We can expect the South Korean tech giant to unveil the latest iterations of Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 as well. Notably, the Galaxy J7 (2017) emerged on benchmark listing revealing the presence of an Exynos 7870 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) key specs revealed via benchmark listing

Also, the previous reports related to the smartphone features a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, the device is claimed to use a Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM. Besides these, the Galaxy J7 (2017), which will have powerful specs compared to the other models is likely to feature a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP front-facer and boot Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Of the three smartphones, the Galaxy J3 will feature basic specs and there are reports suggesting that this one might arrive with a Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB native memory capacity. It is likely to feature a 5-inch HD 720p display and a 2,600mAh battery.

Source