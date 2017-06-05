Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is now listed on Amazon France

There has been a lot of leaks and rumors concerning the Samsung J series smartphones. While Samsung is yet to announce the exact date, they are going to launch very soon. Or at least, that's what we assume.

Last week we told you about the Samsung J5 (2017) being listed on the website of a German retailer. Apart from revealing the specs, the website also claimed that it would go on sale on June 22 in Europe. The shipping price of the device was also listed at 279 Euros (approximately $313). Now, the J5 (2015) has appeared on Amazon France and interestingly with the same price tag.

Read on to know what else have we found out about the Samsung J5 (2017) from the Amazon listing.

Display, processor and RAM The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) sports a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED HD display with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels. It is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset clocked at 1.6GHz. The processor is backed by 2GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of native storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. Software, optics and battery The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) comes pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Talking about the photography department, the smartphone features a 13MP rear-facing camera accompanied by a LED flash. There is also a 13MP selfie shooter at the front. Fueling the device is a decent 3000mAh battery, which should last a day's moderate usage. Additional information The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will come in two color options: Black and Gold.

As you can see, the phone's screen shows the date of June 5, which is today. This could mean that Samsung may officially unveil the device today.

