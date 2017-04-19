Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) pictures leaked online

While Samsung is making the flagship device - the Galaxy S8 official in India, its long time rumored mid-ranger - the Galaxy J5 (2017) model has made it to the web again. Although, the leaked image doesn't show or reveal any specs, as it is just a rear of the device without the cover.

We have been hearing about the J5 (2017) for quite sometime but unfortunately, not much information has come to the limelight. However, as far as the launch of the device is concerned, the South Korean tech giant might take at-least more than a month to release it, even if it is ready now.

Obviously, the company wouldn't want to cannibalize the publicity garnered by the flagship Galaxy S8 so soon.

Anyway, talking about what we know about the Galaxy J5 (2017) so far, curtsy to all the leaks and sightings on the benchmarking sites and regulators like Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC, it (SM-J530) would come Android 7.0 Nougat.

Also, looking at the latest leak image, the Galaxy J5 (2017) might just be a simple mid-ranger with no specific design-element to talk about. A mere mid-range camera with an LED is what we can just see. Looks like the device is given a matte finish but again this could be a prototype and not the final retail version.

It taking the hint from the last year's Galaxy J5, we can safely assume that the device is likely to come with Exynos 7 Octa 7870 ARM Cortex-A53 Octacore CPU, Mali-T830 MP2 GPU and 2GB RAM.

We will soon update you as we get more info on the device. Until then stay updated with other tech news.

