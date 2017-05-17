Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) press render leaks: Full specs and price are out

As we are in mid-Q2 of this year, we can expect the launch of the Galaxy J series smartphones to happen sometime in the near future. It is known that Samsung will be unveiled three new Galaxy J series devices every year.

We say that the launch of the J series phones is imminent as these devices have already hit the rumors and speculations several times in the past. Moreover, the variants of these smartphones have already made it to the U.S. market. Recently, the Galaxy J3 (2017) was launched for the carrier AT&T. While all these smartphones are awaiting their global launch, the Galaxy J5 (2017) seems to be gearing up for its European launch soon.

Complete specs are out The latest information about the Galaxy J5 (2017) also reveals the alleged specifications of the smartphone. Some of the specs tipped by the leaked info include a 5.2-inch HD 720p Super AMOLED display, a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of default memory space. The front and rear cameras are said to be a 13MP sensor with f/1.9 and f/1.7 aperture respectively. Also read: Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) pictures leaked online What else to expect? The device is likely to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is said to arrive with connectivity features including VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button at the front. Renders of Galaxy J5 (2017) hit the web The Galaxy J5 (2017) press renders have just been spotted online. These renders show the potential design of the alleged Samsung mid-ranger pegged to be launched soon. The design shows that the Galaxy J5 for this year might feature a metal body and a revamped design. Price tag is also known Besides the possible design and specifications, the rumors also point out that the Galaxy J5 (2017) might be priced at €279 (approx. Rs. 20,000) in Europe.

