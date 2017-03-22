Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) with 13MP selfie camera spotted on benchmark listings

Samsung Galaxy J series phones are a hit in the mid-range market across the world. With the first quarter of this year coming to an end in a few more days, it is time to expect the 2017 variants of these phones.

Last month, the Galaxy J5 (2017) has received the Wi-Fi certification from WFA (Wi-Fi Alliance). As per fresh reports, the device has been spotted on the benchmarking websites GeekBench and GFXBench. Both the listings reveal similar specifications and carry the model number SM-J350 for the Galaxy J5 (2017). In the GeekBench listing, the handset has scored 702 and 3437 points in the single-core and multi-core tests.

Detailing on the specifications of the alleged Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), the benchmark listings reveal the presence of a 4.8-inch display with HD 720p resolution and support for 5-finger gesture. Under its hood, this phone is listed to be powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz. This processor is likely to be paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory capacity of which only 11GB is user accessible.

Apart from this, the listings shed light on the Android 7.0 Nougat OS, ARM Mali-T830 graphics unit, a 13MP main snapper at the rear with LED flash and a 13MP front-facer too. The GFXBench listing shows the presence of connectivity aspects such as GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will also have an array of sensors that is used in most phones.

We can expect the Galaxy J5 (2017) to be announced along with the other phones in the lineup in the second quarter just like the last year.

