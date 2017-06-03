Samsung Galaxy J5 (2015) to get Android 7.0 Nougat update this November

Samsung seems to have big plans when it comes to updating many of its smartphones to Android 7.0 Nougat. Notably, the company has already released the update to a handful of its premium or high-end smartphones such as the Galaxy S7/S7 edge, Galaxy S6/S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5 to mention a few.

Besides the high-end smartphones, it looks like even the mid-range offerings from the stable of Samsung are all set to receive the Android Nougat update. We say so as there are reports pointing out that the other Samsung smartphones will also get the Android 7.0 Nougat update by the end of 2017. If you do not remember, Samsung Turkey confirmed that the Galaxy A (2016) lineup of devices will receive the Nougat update sometime this year.

While the initial list revealed by Samsung Turkey had mid-range and high-end smartphones, the Galaxy J5 (2015) was skipped for some unknown reason. Now, it looks like the list has been refreshed to add new devices including the Galaxy J5 (2015) as well, tipping that the smartphone will get the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

The downside is that the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2015) users will not get the update anytime soon. The listing on the official Samsung Turkey website shows that the Android 7.0 Nougat update will hit the smartphone only in November. Though it is tipped to take quite a few months for the roll out of the Android Nougat update to the Galaxy J5 (2015), this news could be interesting as we know that Samsung is focusing even on the mid-range smartphones.

Needless to say, we need to await to get an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy J5 (2015).

