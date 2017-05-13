Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime 32GB to be released at Rs. 14,900

We are half way through the second quarter of this year and it is time to witness the launch of the Galaxy J series smartphones from Samsung's stable anytime soon.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime in September last year with 16GB storage. Lately, we saw that the Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB is available online at Rs. 16,900 and now news about its down-graded variant has emerged. We say so as the Galaxy J5 Prime seems to be all set to be released in India at a price of Rs. 14,900. After a period of six months, the Galaxy J5 Prime is said to be released in India with additional storage capacity. It is said that the 32GB variant of the smartphone is pegged to be released in India.

#SamsungJ5prime (now in 32GB) G570FO Rs. 14900/-

Stocks in few days pic.twitter.com/9cfzM2LTk6 — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) May 12, 2017 32GB Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime The information that the Galaxy J5 Prime will be priced at Rs. 14,900 in India comes from the Twitter handle of the Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. If you have been following the smartphone related news, then you would know that Mahesh Khatri is a reputed source revealing news about handset availability. 16GB variant is already released As mentioned above, the 16GB variant of the Galaxy J5 Prime is already available in the country. It is listed online for a price of Rs. 13,790. Key specifications Detailing on the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime arrives with a 5-inch HD 720p display and is powered by a quad-core Exynos processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, which can be further expandable up to 256GB. Fueled by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the smartphone has a 2400 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, a fingerprint sensor on the home button and 4G VoLTE support. Other features Besides these specs, the Galaxy J5 Prime is said to arrive with the S Power planning and S Secure features. The S Power planning mode is meant to extend the battery life. The S Secure feature allows users to hide and lock certain apps, secure WiFi, and create a Secure folder for specific files.